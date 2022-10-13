DMV driver handbook available in new formats

The cover of the new Colorado Driver Handbook is inspired by Colorado’s renowned landscape.

Colorado Department of Motor Vehicle/Courtesy photo

Coloradans can now get the latest version of the driver handbook in multiple different formats.

Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles announced that the driver handbook is now available as an English audiobook for the first time, and is also available in print and digital versions in both English and Spanish.

The driver handbook is the manual the DMV publishes to help motorists prepare for written driving exams and learn how to drive safely and lawfully on Colorado roadways.

This is the first time that the handbook will be available as an English audiobook, providing an option for drivers who have reading or learning disabilities or who just just learn better by listening to the information.

“We want to empower Coloradans to get the Driver Handbook in whichever format works best for them,” Driver License Director Lori Daigle said. “The DMV is committed to serve all Coloradans and by providing the handbook in various formats allows us to do just that.”

The material has traditionally been available in English and Spanish as a paper copy or a digital download which can be read online or printed.

The handbook can be downloaded online at the DMV’s website in English or Spanish, or can be listened to as an audiobook on YouTube , Amazon and Podbean .



For driver’s who are preparing for the written driving exam, the DMV also offers the Colorado Driver Handbook Practice Quiz which includes 30 questions about the elements of safe driving in Colorado.