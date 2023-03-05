DMV announces winners of Colorado’s 150th anniversary license plate contest

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the Division of Motor Vehicles revealed the winners of the Historic Colorado Contest March 1 at the governor's office.

Derek Kuhn, CDOR Photo/Courtesy photo

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles and Governor Polis announced the winners of the Historic Colorado Contest that decided the state’s 150th anniversary license plate March 1 at the governor’s office. Voting ran Feb. 1-15 and over 34,000 Coloradoans voted on their favorite of the finalists.

The DMV decided on three finalists from each of the contest’s two divisions — under 13 years old and 13 years old and older. The winning design from the 13 and older division will be available for purchase as the anniversary plate from Aug. 1, 2023, to Aug. 1, 2027.

Evan Griesheimer of Denver won the over 13 year old division, and his design will be Colorado’s 150th anniversary license plate.

Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles/Courtesy photo

Evan Griesheimer of Denver won the older division with 15,697 votes — 46% of the total. A DMV news release quoted Griesheimer saying the simplicity and colors of the Colorado flag, the Rocky Mountains and mining inspired his design. It features a shield with mining tools and mountains, the “C” from the flag and the tagline “The Centennial State”.

Calista Blaschke of Denver won the under 13 year old division with this design.

Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles/Courtesy photo

Calista Blaschke of Denver had two designs in the top three in the under-13 division. Both included Colorado’s state bird, the lark bunting, and state tree, the blue spruce. One of her designs with a tagline reading “Pikes Peak Or Bust For 150 Years” garnered 21,633 votes — 63% of the total — to win the division.

Both winners received $1,000 grants and commemorative plates of their designs.