Divide, Thornburg fires burning more than 20,000 acres in Moffat County

More than 20,000 combined acres of Moffat County have been up in smoke in the past week.

The Divide Fire and Thornburg Fire continue to burn in parts of the county, with acreages of 19,290 and 1,636, respectively.

Bureau of Land Management is overseeing both blazes and reported the numbers for each in an update at about noon Saturday.

The Thornburg Fire is believed to be lightning-caused, with responders called to the blaze about five miles west of Maybell around 8 p.m. Friday.

About 30 structures in the community of Sun Beam are currently threatened by the fire.

The fire went from about 200 acres to 1,636 overnight. About 45 personnel, including two single-engine air tankers, have been part of the effort.

BLM representative David Boyd said a containment estimate is not yet certain, and though the fire’s progress has slowed, windy conditions could change that.

Containment is 30 percent for the Divide Fire, which first began June 29 about 32 miles northwest of Craig. Crews reported containment July 1, but the fire flared up again July 4, expanding northeast.

Road closures have included the intersection of Moffat County roads 5 and 3, the intersection of roads 5 and 7 through Great Divide and sections of County Road 9.

Among the agencies combatting the fire as part of a Type 3 Incident Management Team are Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Northwest Colorado Interagency Fire Unit, National Park Service, Craig Fire/Rescue, Moffat County Road and Bridge and Yampa Valley Electric Association.

More than 75 personnel have been part of the effort impacting private and BLM land — with two structures destroyed so far — including aerial support with four single-engine air tankers and a BLM-contracted helicopter.

The cause of the Divide Fire is still uncertain.