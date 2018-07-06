Divide Fire spreads to 13,500 acres in Moffat County

CRAIG — The Divide Fire northwest of Craig continues to grow, with an estimated acreage of 13,500 as of Friday afternoon.

The fire that began June 29 near the town of Great Divide along Moffat County Road 7 and CR 5 was originally believed to be fully contained July 1, only to reignite Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast and more than doubling in size.

There is no containment estimate at this time, according to Bureau of Land Management officials, who took command of the incident Thursday due to the blaze affecting both private and BLM land.

David Boyd, BLM public affairs specialist, noted that getting an exact estimate of the size of the fire has been difficult as it grows.

On Thursday, a section of CR 5 was closed at the intersection of county roads 5 and 3, and also at the intersection of roads 5 and 7 through Great Divide.

Scanner traffic has indicated that firefighters are patrolling as far north as County Road 9 and County Road 102 with sections of 9 closed as well.

Among the agencies combatting the fire as part of a Type 3 Incident Management Team are Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Northwest Colorado Interagency Fire Unit, National Park Service, Craig Fire/Rescue, Moffat County Road and Bridge and Yampa Valley Electric Association.

Boyd said that more than 75 personnel have been part of the effort, including aerial support including four single-engine air tankers and a BLM-contracted helicopter.

Friday work has focused on burnout operations to decrease the fuel of the flames.

No injuries or loss of livestock have been reported, though two structures have been destroyed since the fire began, the cause of which is under investigation. The number of structures that might potentially be threatened is not known.

Updates from BLM on Divide Fire can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5897/.

Craig Press will have more on this story as it develops.