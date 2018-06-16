Divers called to help search for man at Steamboat Lake State Park

STEAMBOAT LAKE — Dive teams from Denver and Summit County were called to help search for a Kansas man who disappeared into Steamboat Lake on Friday afternoon.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ryan Adrian said the man is about 60 years old and is from Hutchinson, Kansas. He was camping and fishing with friends at Steamboat Lake State Park. Rescuers were called to the park about 4:15 p.m.

Adrian said the man and another man were on shore at the Sunrise Vista Campground trying to fix a problem with their boat’s trolling motor.

The boat drifted away from shore, and the Kansas man swam after it.

The man went under the water and never surfaced.

The man who was with the Kansas man went after him but was unable to find him.

Recommended Stories For You

It was not known whether a medical condition might have caused the Kansas man to go under the water.

After the incident, the man with the Kansas man was taken to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center with a possible cardiac issue.

A Classic Air Medical helicopter helped with the search in a cove between the Steamboat Lake State Park Visitors Center and Sunrise Vista Campground.

The water in Steamboat Lake was murky, and visibility was limited. The temperature at the surface was 65 degrees.

Boats equipped with sonar helped with the search.

Agencies involved with the search were Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Routt County Sheriff’s Office, North Routt Fire Protection District and Classic Air Medical.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.