District attorney talks bail reform, reelection at Craig Press event

Steamboat Springs prosecutor Matt Karzen is sworn in Monday as the district attorney of the 14th Judicial District by Chief Judge Michael O’Hara. Karzen takes over for Brett Barkey, who announced his resignation as DA in May.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

CRAIG — The local 14th Judicial District Attorney doesn’t like the way Colorado’s bail and bond system has manifested itself in Northwest Colorado and wants the State Legislature to do something about it.

At the Craig Press’ monthly Coffee and a Newspaper on Wednesday, Aug. 4., Matt Karzen acknowledged the good intentions of some lawmakers not to jail poor suspects before they’ve been convicted of crimes, but he said the actual effect on Moffat County and Northwest Colorado has been a vicious cycle of repeat felony offenders obtaining public recognizance bonds and release.

“We in the DA’s Office have been extremely frustrated particularly in Moffat County … with what seems to be a revolving door,” Karzen said.

Karzen added that the system is having affecting the morale of police departments locally and across the state.

“The system is just letting them (offenders) back out without any real regard for the morale of agencies like the Craig Police Department,” Karzen said.

Craig Police Chief Jerry DeLong said his officers often are frustrated with repeat offenders securing their release soon after being arrested.

“I think it’s frustration on the officers part doing the best job they can do, and these folks are getting released via PR (public recognizance) bond or however they’re released, somewhat quickly,” DeLong said. “…The people we deal with over and over, there’s no accountability at this time. We arrest them, and they’re released from jail. We do that quite a bit.”

Many of those who are arrested and released are facing repeat drug charges, so addiction to drugs is almost always connected to crime in Moffat County, Karzen said.

“The majority of our caseload … is related to narcotics, methamphetamine or heroin,” Karzan said. “It’s gotta be 75% to 90% of the crimes we deal with.”

Karzen suggested adopting pretrial services aimed at keeping drug addicts from reoffending and having compassionate responses to those who do relapse. Karzen lauded the efforts of Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume’s medication-assisted jail treatment program that helps wean addicted persons in the Moffat County Jail off drugs, but Karzen said his agency doesn’t have the money for such services.

“Right now, we don’t have any pretrial services in this jurisdiction,” Karzen said.

But that might change once Karzen collects several data sets related to the demographics of crime in Northwest Colorado. Once he does, Karzen plans on making the rounds to those with the power to do something about it.

“I don’t want to go to the legislature asking for funds until I have the data,” Karzen said.

The district attorney also touched on other subjects, such as Colorado’s new red flag law and whether or not he’ll seek reelection in November 2020.

Karzen questioned the way Colorado’s new red flag law will be implemented.

“Yes, we should keep firearms out of the hands of people that are dangerously mentally ill, but how do we do that?” Karzan asked.

He said while there hasn’t been a red flag confiscation of any kind in Moffat County, he’s confident anyone facing a red flag order will need an attorney as the gun owner bears the burden of proving he or she is mentally stabile enough to possess firearms.

“If you want to succeed, you’re going to need a lawyer,” Karzen said.

As for his reelection, Karzen said he’d make that decision in the next three weeks.