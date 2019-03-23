District Attorney decides not to file charges in Rangely officer-involved shooting death

RANGELY — No charges will be filed against Rangely Police Lt. Roy Kinney or any of the officers involved in the shooting death of Daniel Pierce, 58, last December. Ninth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Cheney outlined his reasons for the decision in a 12-page letter released earlier this month following the completion of an investigation conducted by the 9th Judicial Critical Incident Team.

Pierce, who moved to Rangely late last summer, had several altercations with the Rangely Police Department in the week prior to his death, according to the letter.

Kinney caught up to the vehicle and passed it, at which time Pierce turned around and started heading northbound toward Rangely, ignoring demands via loudspeaker to pull over. Spike strips deployed by Wilczek deflated one front tire, but Pierce continued driving erratically, narrowly avoiding a collision with an oncoming vehicle. When Kinney attempted to pass Pierce, Pierce swerved toward the patrol vehicle. Kinney deployed a second spike strip, deflating the other front tire.

When Pierce attempted to turn left toward Rangely at the intersection of highways 139 and 64, Officer Hamblin was instructed to "bump" Pierce's vehicle, causing the vehicle to spin 360 degrees and stop facing northbound again.

With police vehicles on both sides and with Kinney's patrol vehicle in front of him, Pierce rammed Kinney's vehicle, causing extensive damage. Wilczek and Hamblin exited their vehicles, calling for Pierce to show his hands, which he did not do. As it appeared Pierce was about to ram Kinney's vehicle again, Wilczek said he was going to shoot out the rear tire in an attempt to further disable the vehicle. Still in his patrol vehicle, Kinney did not hear Wilczek's announcement, and when he heard the gunshot, he believed Pierce was shooting at Wilczek and Hamblin. Kinney fired twice through the windshield of the stolen vehicle, striking Pierce in the head. Within seconds, Wilczek fired an additional shot at the rear tires. All four shots were accounted for.

It was determined that Pierce was still breathing, and Kinney began efforts to get Pierce out of the stolen vehicle for the medical attention. Pierce was transported by ambulance to Rangely District Hospital where he later died.

