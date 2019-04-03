District Attorney charges two in January crash at Craig Cemetery

Two people are facing charges as a result of a single-vehicle crash that ended with injuries to all three occupants when the impact caused the front bumper of a large pickup truck to end up wrapped around a tree Jan. 27 in Craig Cemetery.

Peyton Evans, 26, and Vanessa Jenkins, 26, and passenger Bailey Tyrrell, 19, were all in the front seat and all were injured when the 2006 Ford F-150 that was traveling north on Ashley Road, ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a fence and continued through until colliding with a tree in the cemetery, said Craig Police Department Captain Bill Leonard.

The collision wrapped the front bumper of the truck around the tree and caused the airbags to deploy. All three occupants were transported by ambulance to The Memorial Hospital.

The driver, Evans, said that he lost control on the ice and slid off the road, according to statements he provided to investigators. When the vehicle began to slide, Jenkins also grabbed the wheel.

None of the occupants appeared to have been wearing seat belts, said Craig Police Sgt. Tony Fandel the night of the crash. He added that one of the passengers reportedly sustained fractured bones. All were expected to have been released from the hospital the same evening as the crash, Fandel said.

Speed was not listed as a contributing factor by investigators. The report noted that alcohol was involved, but officers did not know the extent of the influence of alcohol.

Recommended Stories For You

The cemetery fences and tree were damaged, there was no damage to the grave markers, according to the report.

During the investigation, neither names nor more specific information was released. No one was ticketed at the time of the accident. Once the investigation was complete in March, a report was sent to the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s office for consideration of charges.

Evans was charged with driving while under the influence, driving with under the influence per se, both misdemeanors; and was issued a ticket for compulsory insurance. He is expected to appear in the Moffat County court at 10 a.m. April 9.

Jenkins was charged with assault in the second degree, a class four felony. The charge states the suspect “unlawfully, feloniously, and recklessly caused serious bodily injury to Tyrell, by means of a deadly weapon, namely: a motor vehicle…”

Jenkins is also facing misdemeanor charges of false reporting to authorities, and two counts of reckless endangerment. She is expected to appear in the Moffat County court at 2 p.m. April 23.

Evans and Jenkins were also implicated in the Christmas Eve fire that resulted in the death of 3-year-old Lane Cullen. Colorado Bureau of Investigation determined the child had accidentally started the fire that lead to his death.

The District Attorney is still considering charges in that case.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.