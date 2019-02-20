Disposal of administration building to be considered by Moffat County Board of Education Thursday, Feb. 21

A proposal for the Moffat County School District administration building, also known as the Yampa Building, will be considered by the Board of Education when it meets Thursday.

The board will hold a workshop as an introduction for two new board members at noon, a regular monthly workshop at 4 p.m., and the regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 in the board room of the Yampa Building, 775 Yampa Ave.

