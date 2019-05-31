Discover new treasures at The Find in downtown Craig

Kirstie McPherson takes a seat on a restored couch outside The Find in downtown Craig. The business that offers home décor, vintage antiques and lifestyle products is opening a Craig location after success in Hayden.

Andy Bockelman

As efforts to revitalize downtown Craig continue, several local residents are taking matters into their own hands. Business owner and Craig native Kirstie McPherson will breathe new life into one empty downtown building this weekend with the soft opening of a new retail home and lifestyle store, The Find.

The store will hold a soft opening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1 and will open for business the following week. Regular business hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

A grand opening event will take place later this month.

Situated in the former Capo Salon building at 518 Yampa Ave., The Find will feature antique and vintage home goods, as well as a selection of products made by local artisans and vendors. The Craig location will become The Find’s second home, building on McPherson’s success at the store’s original location in the Granary building in Hayden.

“We really are carrying on the same tradition of what we have in the Granary to here,” McPherson said. “We’ll be carrying home décor, vintage antiques and lifestyle products, like candles, pottery and handmade beauty products.”

McPherson makes a lot of her own “finds” at estate sales and auctions. Also an economic development and public relations consultant with a busy travel itinerary, she often collects and brings things home from her travels across the country.

“We’re really careful with our curation of what we bring into the store. Everything is hand selected based on the individual style of the store,” she said. “We have to continually change things up so our clients aren’t getting bored. Antiques and vintage products are a good way to do that because they’re usually one-of-a-kind finds.

The new store is just the beginning for the building, which was purchased by Nattiel Griggs and will also house a wine bar in the back. The wine bar is set to open in August and will be run by business partners Griggs, McPherson and Charlotte Wuestewald.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to invest in Craig,” Griggs said. “It needs liveliness, and everyone wants to have a thriving downtown. And if that’s going to happen, then we need to create it ourselves.”

A Rangely native herself, Griggs also currently owns a small yoga and spinning studio in Craig.

To round things out, the building will also house office space for McPherson’s public relations business, Edeveco.

“So really we’ll be bringing in three businesses downtown,” McPherson said. “The main thing about this building is it’s so unique and beautiful… We’ll make it a fun kind of community spot.”

The Find will include space for McPherson’s offshoot rental business, The Found, Co. Rentals, which offers up vintage couches, décor and table settings for weddings and events. With comfy couches and cozy corners to linger in, McPherson hopes to create an inviting space where people can sit down and relax.

“I’m creating a space that people will want to be in,” McPherson said. “Our downtown is prime for having a true, good old classic American downtown, which is kind of hard to find these days. You’re creating that sense of place that is very much needed in every community. Our town is really working to build that inner hub, really the heartbeat of the whole community. It’s cool to be a part of that.”

