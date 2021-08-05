Disability voting advocates to visit Craig

Patriotic banners reminding citizens to vote wave outside the Moffat County Courthouse.

Craig Press file

Voting rights advocates from Disability Law Colorado will be in Craig to conduct a presentation addressing voting rights, accessible voting, and voter registration on Aug. 17.

Disability Law Colorado is a protection and advocacy organization for the state of Colorado that provides education and training about disability rights-related issues. Olivia Pilcher, community integration team leader and VOTE! program coordinator, said that the event is to continue outreach and engagement in rural communities like Craig.

“In all of our voting presentations, we really focus on affirming that people with disabilities have the right to vote and that their vote is powerful,” Pilcher said. “So (we’re) just making sure that we’re giving people accurate information about their right to vote as an individual with a disability.”

In the presentation, advocates will explain voting rights and how those are designated toward people with disabilities. Pilcher said that the biggest misconception when it comes to voting rights for the disabled often deals with people who have a legal guardian.

“In my time working in the program, I’ve seen there to be a lot of misconceptions around people with guardians and their right to vote,” she added. “And in Colorado, people with guardians are still able to register to vote and cast a ballot. I think a lot of times, there are misconceptions about what that really means to have a guardian and how that impacts somebody’s ability to vote in an election.”

Rights Advocates will also provide an overview of DLC services as Colorado’s designated disability rights Protection & Advocacy agency. Visitors will also have an opportunity to receive information about registering to vote.

“We will have information about how to register, and then we’ll also have registration packets that they can return,” she said. “We at this time won’t be collecting any sort of registration from them directly, but they will get that information. Also if they want to register by mail, we’ll provide that to them as well.”

Visitors who will need any accommodation for the presentation can contact Pilcher before the meeting at opilcher@disabilitylawco.org .