Director of Moffat County United Way accepts position with Northwest Colorado Health

CRAIG — “Bittersweet” is the word Amanda Arnold, executive director of Moffat County United Way, used to describe her decision to depart the organization.

"I have enjoyed working at United Way and believe in the work we do. Moffat County United Way has a true impact on our community," she said.

Arnold, who holds a bachelor of science degree in health care management with a minor in business, has accepted a position as director of quality and people operations with Northwest Colorado Health.

"I have a true passion for health care and the nonprofit sector and am excited about combining those passions in this opportunity at Northwest Colorado Health," she said.

In 2013, Arnold was initially hired by the organization as community impact coordinator. She was promoted to the top job in 2014 to replace longtime director Corrie Ponikvar.

"She is just awesome. She is so organized and brave. She's not afraid to jump out there and work on new relationships with new donors. She's a gem, and I'm going to miss her," said United Way Board President Audrey Anna Masterson.

Masterson added that, under Arnold's leadership, the organization has been able to increase and meet its fundraising goals.

"For our size, we are number 17 in the U.S. We raise a lot of money for the size of our community. It is so great to live in a community that is so giving," Arnold said. "All decisions are made locally. All funds stay right here in Moffat County."

For Arnold, one of the most rewarding parts of her job has been allocating money to help fund area nonprofits.

"Telling people “no” is not fun; telling people “yes” is fun," she said. "A new executive director will be hired soon, and I am happy to assist with the transition, however I can."

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.