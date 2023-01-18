Dinosaur warns residents about lead levels in town’s drinking water

Dinosaur announced Wednesday, Jan. 18, that the town recently exceeded the lead action level in its drinking water during routine water sampling.

The Environmental Protection Agency has set an action level for lead at 15 parts per billion based on the 90th percentile of all sample results, and Dinosaur’s 90th percentile for lead was 16 ppb.

According to the town, Dinosaur collected 10 samples, and two were above above the 15 ppb action level.

Officials with the town’s water system are investigating the cause of the high lead results, as well as the corrosivity of the water on plumbing materials within the Dinosaur service area.

As a result of exceeding the lead action level, Dinosaur was required to disclose the information to radio, newspaper and TV media.

For questions, call Richard Blakley at 970-374-2287.