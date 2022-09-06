Dinosaur Stone Age Stampede coming this weekend

If anyone needs a reason to venture into the western reaches of Moffat County, Dinosaur is hosting its first Stone Age Stampede this weekend.

Marshelle Gray, who served on the subcommittee to help organize the Stampede, said that the masterminds behind the stampede were Nichole Becker and Julie Elarton.

“The vision was to bring the community together and celebrate,” said Gray.

The planning committee got support from across Colorado and the Uintah Basin to make the event possible. Gray said they hope to see visitors from across the region attend the shindig.

On Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10, in Cady Park, 600 Triceratops Terrace, there will be two full days of family friendly activities including cornhole tournaments, a small car show, a rock climbing wall and, as long as the weather is nice, tethered hot air balloon rides.

There will be more than 30 food and craft vendors all weekend in the park in Dinosaur, as well as beer gardens starting at 10 a.m. both days.

The rodeo events will kick off at noon Friday and continue into Saturday evening. Tickets for the rodeo will be available at the gate. At 5 p.m. on both evenings, there will be a barbecue dinner for $5 to $10 a plate.

Into the evenings, there will be music from the Joey Rowland band on Friday and the Sean Moon Band on Saturday.

Both music acts are Colorado natives. Rowland is a local Grand Junction musician, and the Sean Moon Band describes itself as Western Colorado Red Dirt music, serving a little bit of country and a little bit of rock.

There will be plenty of room in the park to bring blankets or folding chairs to enjoy the concerts.

A raffle will be held during the weekend events, with all proceeds going back into the event. The subcommittee is planning to bring this event back to Dinosaur every year for years to come.

According to Gray, there are a lot of different raffle items including a couple of different guns, coolers and gift cards for different businesses. Raffle tickets are available for pre-purchase on Facebook using Venmo, and will be available at the guest services tent during the event, cash only.

There will be a dinosaur egg hunt where — just like an Easter egg hunt — participants can find the “dino eggs” on-site to earn additional raffle tickets and be entered into prize drawings.

For a full event schedule, along with a list of lodging and other amenities that Dinosaur has to offer, go to DinosaurStoneageStampede.com .