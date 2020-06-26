Dinosaur responds to multiple lightning-caused fires after Thursday storms

Smoke rises from the Split Fire. The Green River and Rainbow Park are in the background.

Fire crews from Dinosaur National Monument and the Bureau of Land Management Green River Office in Vernal, UT responded to four fires that were spotted on Friday after a lightning storm moved across the area on Thursday evening.

The largest fire, called the Split Fire, is located in a remote and rocky area at 7000 feet elevation on the north side of Split Mountain in Utah, according to a press release from Dinosaur National Monument.

As of Friday afternoon, the Split Fire was creeping and smoldering through an approximately one-quarter to one-half acre of patchy grass, brush, and pine needle duff.

Due to the inaccessibility of the fire’s location, and its low potential for spread, the Split Fire is being monitored with no current suppression efforts, according to BLM.

Three other single tree fires were ignited along the Yampa Bench Road in Colorado from this same storm. Fire crews expect to have those fires all contained by Friday evening.

Visitors may see smoke from the Split Fire if they are visiting the Rainbow Park area of Dinosaur National Monument. There are no closures of roads or trails at this time.

