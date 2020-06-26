Dinosaur responds to multiple lighting-caused fires after Thursday storms
Fire crews from Dinosaur National Monument and the Bureau of Land Management Green River Office in Vernal, UT responded to four fires that were spotted on Friday after a lighting storm moved across the area on Thursday evening.
The largest fire, called the Split Fire, is located in a remote and rocky area at 7000 feet elevation on the north side of Split Mountain in Utah, according to a press release from Dinosaur National Monument.
As of Friday afternoon, the Split Fire was creeping and smoldering through an approximately one-quarter to one-half acre of patchy grass, brush, and pine needle duff.
Due to the inaccessibility of the fire’s location, and its low potential for spread, the Split Fire is being monitored with no current suppression efforts, according to BLM.
Three other single tree fires were ignited along the Yampa Bench Road in Colorado from this same storm. Fire crews expect to have those fires all contained by Friday evening.
Support Local Journalism
Visitors may see smoke from the Split Fire if they are visiting the Rainbow Park area of Dinosaur National Monument. There are no closures of roads or trails at this time.
For more information about Dinosaur National Monument, visit our
website http://www.nps.gov/dino and social media channels @DinosaurNPS on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User