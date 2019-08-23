Dinosaur National Monument to host astronomy festival

Dinosaur National Monument will present the Dark Skies Over Dinosaur astronomy festival from Wednesday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Sept. 1.

National Park Service/Courtesy Photo

DINOSAUR — Dinosaur National Monument will present the Dark Skies Over Dinosaur astronomy festival from Wednesday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Sept. 1. Events include daytime and nighttime programs in both Utah and Colorado, according to a news release from the monument.

The astronomy festival celebrates the monument’s recent certification as a Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association.

“While the certification does not carry any legal or regulatory authority, this distinction recognizes the skies above Dinosaur as having an exceptional quality of natural darkness,” the release stated. “Monument efforts to control light pollution have enhanced this quality, and are contributing to enjoyment and protection of dark skies for future generations. Since announcing Dark Sky Park status in April this year, attendance at night sky programs has already increased as Dinosaur gains popularity as a destination for astrotourism.”

Dark Skies Over Dinosaur events include Astro Junior Ranger programs, solar viewing, ranger talks, stargazing with telescopes, and two screenings of the documentary Saving the Dark.

Details for these and other programs can be found at DinosaurNPS on Facebook and on the Guided Tours and Calendar of Events pages on the monument’s website http://www.nps.gov/dino. All programs are free, regular entrance fees still apply.

Dark Skies Over Dinosaur schedule of events

Wednesday, Aug. 28

2 to 4 p.m. Solar Viewing at the Quarry Exhibit Hall

2:30 to 3 p.m. Astro Junior Ranger Program at the Quarry Exhibit Hall

7 to 7:45 p.m. Nights Without Lights Ranger Talk at the Green River Campground Program Circle

9 to 10:30 p.m. Stargazing with Telescopes at the Split Mountain Campground

Thursday, Aug. 29

2 to 4 p.m. Solar Viewing at the Quarry Exhibit Hall

2:30 to 3 p.m. Astro Junior Ranger Program at the Quarry Exhibit Hall

7 to 8:30 p.m. Saving the Dark: Documentary and Discussion at the Uintah County Library. Followed by optional walk around downtown Vernal, Utah.

9 to 10:30 p.m. Stargazing with Telescopes at Steinaker State Park

Friday, Aug. 30

1 to 2 p.m. Saving the Dark Documentary Film at the Canyon Visitor Center

2 to 4 p.m. Solar Viewing at the Canyon Visitor Center

2:30 to 3 p.m. Astro Junior Ranger Program at the Quarry Exhibit Hall

7 to 8 p.m. Ladies of the Night Sky Ranger Talk at the Canyon Visitor Center

9 to 10:30 p.m. Stargazing with Telescopes at the Plug Hat Butte Picnic Area

Saturday, Aug. 31

2 to 4 p.m. Solar Viewing at the Quarry Exhibit Hall

2:30 to 3 p.m. Astro Junior Ranger Program at the Quarry Exhibit Hall

7 to 7:45 p.m. Going Batty Ranger Talk at the Green River Campground Program Circle

9 to 10:30 p.m. Stargazing with Telescopes at the Split Mountain Campground

Sunday, Sept. 1

10 a.m. to noon Solar Viewing at the Canyon Visitor Center

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Ladies of the Night Sky Ranger Talk at the Quarry Visitor Center

2 to 4 p.m. Solar Viewing at the Quarry Exhibit Hall

2:30 to 3 p.m. Astro Junior Ranger Program at the Quarry Exhibit Hall