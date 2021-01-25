Dinosaur National Monument sees 11% decrease in visitors in 2020
Much like many other businesses, parks and other forms of entertainment, Dinosaur National Monument saw a drop in visitors in 2020.
According to final numbers from Dinosaur National Monument, recreational visits for 2020 at Dinosaur National Monument tallied a total of 264,266 – an 11.3% decrease over the 2019 annual visitation.
While the park saw a decrease in numbers overall, the park saw a boost in December visitation numbers. Dinosaur National Monument saw a 27.7% increase for the month over 2019 statistics, a trend that had started in the middle of the year and picked up steam by year’s end, according to a press release from the National Park Service.
While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted visitation in 2020, once mitigation measures for employee and visitor safety were in place, and facilities reopened, overall recreational visitation at the monument rebounded. The last four months of 2020 saw significant increases over 2019 numbers.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Hayden adopts master plan guiding future development amid changing energy industry
The Town of Hayden adopted a master plan that will guide how it will build for the future, hoping to create a sustainable economy as Hayden moves forward with the prospect of an earlier than…