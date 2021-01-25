Dinosaur National Monument sees 11% decrease in visitors in 2020

Dinosaur National Monument saw a decrease in visitors in 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Photo / Dinosaur National Monument)



Much like many other businesses, parks and other forms of entertainment, Dinosaur National Monument saw a drop in visitors in 2020.

According to final numbers from Dinosaur National Monument, recreational visits for 2020 at Dinosaur National Monument tallied a total of 264,266 – an 11.3% decrease over the 2019 annual visitation.

While the park saw a decrease in numbers overall, the park saw a boost in December visitation numbers. Dinosaur National Monument saw a 27.7% increase for the month over 2019 statistics, a trend that had started in the middle of the year and picked up steam by year’s end, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted visitation in 2020, once mitigation measures for employee and visitor safety were in place, and facilities reopened, overall recreational visitation at the monument rebounded. The last four months of 2020 saw significant increases over 2019 numbers.





jcarney@craigdailypress.com