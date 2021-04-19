Dinosaur National Monument resumes temporary ticketed entry for Quarry Exhibit Hall

A masked Ranger Molly welcomes visitors to the Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall. (Courtesy Photo / Dinosaur National Monument)



Dinosaur National Monument says it will resume a temporary ticketed entry system to access the Quarry Exhibit Hall beginning May 1.

The ticketing system will assist visitors in complying with continuing COVID-19 public health guidelines by reducing crowds and managing the pace and flow of visitation, the National Park Service states in a press release.

Those planning trips to Dinosaur National Monument will be able to reserve a time to visit the Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall — an indoor museum featuring fossilized dinosaur bones in place — on Recreation.gov for $1 per ticket.

The standard monument entrance fees are still required in addition to a timed ticket, NPS says. Tickets to the Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall will be required beginning on May 1.

Roughly 60% of tickets for each day will be available two weeks in advance, with 40% available two days in advance. Same-day tickets need to be reserved prior to 7:00 a.m., the press release states.

For visitors without access to a computer or smart phone, tickets can be purchased through the Recreation.gov call center 1-877-444-6777 which is open from 10:00 a.m. to midnight ET, seven days a week.

Timed ticket reservations will apply only to accessing the Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall, and all other activities and areas of the monument will be open for recreation without tickets as they have in the past, NPS says.

Dinosaur National Monument says it will suspend the ticketing system once the monument is able to safely resume normal operations.

Dinosaur National Monument’s annual visitation is approximately 300,000 to 325,000. While the monument covers over 210,000 acres, the Quarry Exhibit Hall receives over 90 percent of that annual visitation.

For more information on Dinosaur National Monument and the temporary timed ticket system call (435) 781-7700, visit http://www.nps.gov/dino or follow DinosaurNPS on social media.

