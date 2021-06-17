Dinosaur National Monument implements fire restrictions

Dinosaur National Monument is implementing Stage I Fire Restrictions.

Courtesy photo

Stage I fire restrictions go into place midnight Friday morning at Dinosaur National Monument.

A release from visitor services manager for the monument Dan Johnson cites much of what has been stated by other more local entities about the fire risk.

“Due to current and forecasted weather, along with the hazardous fire potential created by extremely dry conditions,” the release wrote, the following will be prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, outside of a developed recreation site or improved site. Exceptions to developed recreation sites or improved sites are Echo Park Campground and Gates of Lodore Campground, where all fires are prohibited including in monument provided fire rings. Petroleum-fueled stoves and lanterns will still be allowed.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

Fireworks are always prohibited in Dinosaur National Monument.

This is regulated to protect the monument, the release states, as well as visitors.

“The intent of Stage I Fire Restrictions is to reduce the number of human-caused fires during periods of very high fire danger, by decreasing potential sources of ignition,” the release said.

Violations are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment up to six months, or both, the release states.

The monument joins much of Northwest Colorado in implementing this first of three potential stages of fire restrictions. Moffat County entered Stage I restrictions Wednesday morning.

“Northeastern Utah and Northwestern Colorado are currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry fuels, above normal temperatures, low humidity, minimal precipitation, and competition for firefighting resources, as many fires ignite across the west,” the release reads. “Fire restrictions in Dinosaur National Monument are established in coordination with adjacent land management agencies and local governments in Colorado and Utah.”

Dinosaur National Monument is run by the National Park Service. More details about the regulations can be found by calling 435-781-7700 or by email at dino_information@nps.gov .