Dinosaur museum hosting open house Saturday

The Colorado Northwestern Field Museum (CNFM) will host a free open house Saturday, featuring food, games and, of course, dinosaurs.

The museum is Colorado Northwestern Community College’s paleontology museum, according to a release announcing the event. The open house, which will include a Volunteer Recognition Program, will be held 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is free, but space is limited and attendees are asked to RSVP.

The release indicates a barbecue, cornhole competition, chalk art contest, door prizes and museum tours will be included in the afternoon event.

“This is also your chance to come pet the dinosaur house at Colorado Northwestern Community College,” the release reads. “You will be able to touch preserved Hadrosaur skin and thank the field crew for all their hard work in building the museum’s collections.”

RSVP by contacting Sue Mock at 970-874-1129 or by email at Suzanne.Mock@cncc.edu .