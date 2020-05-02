Dinosaur 100 Trail Race Series to highlight Moffat County attractions in online video series

The Yampa Valley Trail stretches 100 miles from Dinosaur National Monument.

Organizers of this summer’s upcoming Dinosaur 100 trail races are aiming to do more for Moffat County than provide a new challenge for bikers and runners.

They view the inaugural races that will traverse the scenic Yampa Valley Trail as an opportunity to put Northwest Colorado on the map as a recreational and tourist destination, helping local businesses in the process.

The Dinosaur 100 bike trail race is scheduled for June 27, and the Dinosaur 100 foot race is slated for Aug. 1, according to race founder Mike Mathisen. Each race will also be the first of its kind in the U.S. to offer adaptive trail courses that will allow those with disabilities to participate.

Mathisen envisions the race becoming a marquee event for the region, and an opportunity to support local businesses and showcase the natural beauty and recreation opportunities that abound in the area.

“This region is really one of the West’s undiscovered vein of gold,” said Mathisen. “We see this races as a way to draw positive attention to all the spectacular natural beauty that exists here.”

Therefore, organizers are creating a video series featuring 10 top locations in the Moffat County region, such as Lookout Mountain, where visitors can view endless vistas and wild horses running free. The video series will also focus on Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge, where moose sightings are commonplace, and Juniper Springs, where the trail races will start and finish.

Locations featured in the video series that will be posted on Followthefootsteps.comwill include:

Echo Park

Gates of Lodore

North Sand Wash Basin- Lookout Mountain

Black Mountain- Freeman Reservoir

Duffy Mountain / Little Yampa Canyon and Yampa Valley Trail

Cross Mountain Canyon including the Bitter Bush Wildlife Area

Juniper Hot Springs

BLM Road 1509 – Pinyon Ridge

Harpers Corner

Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge and Vermillion Falls

In addition to the videos of key sites, race promoters have launched a “Time to Get Dirty – Look Up and Live” video series that features a range of experts offer advice on everything from cooking trail food to using enhancing race performance.

Chef Justin Feder – Cooking up trail and race food.

Derek Hendrickson – World Rank Competitive Eater. Check him out at @adventures_of_heavy_d

Their Take – Bikers and Runners posting segment videos of the course.

To support the local economy, the race series is also offering free race sponsorships to Moffat County businesses. For more information contact Mike Mathisen at 970-445-0916 or mike@followthefootsteps.com

To learn more visit: https://followthefootsteps.com/.

