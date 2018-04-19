Ding dong ditch in Craig: On the Record April 8

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, April 18

1:33 a.m. On the 700 block of Steele Street, a caller reported a person wearing a hooded sweatshirt and bandana covering his or her mouth rang the doorbell and ran away.

5:24 a.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a 911 hang up. A man and women were in a verbal altercation. The woman wanted the man out of the house. Officers determined the incident was verbal, only, and no crime was found.

7:29 a.m. At Travelers Inn, a man reported his vehicle was stolen. Officers located the vehicle in a parking lot downtown.

10:28 a.m. At Travelers Inn, a woman reported a stolen vehicle. The caller said her ex-boyfriend stole the Buick. Officers found the vehicle parked in the county. The person who owned the property the vehicle was found on said the car had been on the property for a week. The property owner said the women was notified it was there but had not picked up the car. Officers found no crime. Police said the incident was not related to the earlier report of a stolen vehicle.

11:56 a.m. Officers responded to a Safe2Tell Call, an anonymous reporting hotline for youth.

12:41 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a case of possible child abuse.

2:14 p.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a disturbance. The school resource officer mediated a dispute between students.

2:16 p.m. On the 600 block of Texas Avenue, officers responded to a disturbance. A caller reported a man and woman were being verbally aggressive to each other. Officers spoke to the pair and determined the incident was verbal only.

2:47 p.m. On the 1600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A disgruntled customer threatened employees at a business. The incident was verbal only. Officers determined it was a civil problem.

5:17 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a person turned in a found tablet. Officers returned the tablet to its owner.

7:51 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a person turned in a found iPhone X and a wallet.

8:23 p.m. In Craig, a caller reported a storage unit was broken into. Guns and a television were possibly stolen. The incident is under investigation.

9:27 p.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, a caller reported hearing a man next door screaming, "Get out of the house." Officers checked the area. The party was no longer making noise, and officers were unable to find anyone in the area.

10:16 p.m. On the 500 block of West First Street, a woman reported an ex-boyfriend against whom she had a temporary restraining order was threatening her and people staying with her. The woman reportedly invited him over for dinner earlier and later wanted him to leave.

10:18 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, a caller reported hearing yelling and the sound of things being thrown in the unit upstairs. The caller said the incident had been going on for the past hour and a half to two hours. A man was yelling derogatory names. Officers visited the area and found the yelling had stopped. No crime was found.

10:19 p.m. On the 200 block of Commerce Street, officers responded to a suspicious incident. A caller said a man dressed in black was lingering around trucks in the area. The man fled when approached by the owner of one of the trucks. Officers were unable to locate the man.