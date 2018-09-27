Digital marketing workshop focuses on high customer engagement

CRAIG — Online marketing is about engaging with the target audience and making content relevant, entertaining, and informative.

That was the message at a Digital Marketing Fundamentals workshop, held Thursday, Sept. 20, at Colorado Northwestern Community College. Tyler Rice and Sean Moriarty, owners of Animas Marketing in Durango, gave a presentation about search engine optimization and social media marketing. Colorado Small Business Development Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership presented the training.

Rice emphasized the importance of an up-to-date website with robust content, ensuring online business listings are accurate and utilizing Google keywords to ensure searches lead to the business' website.

He also advised website navigation be user-friendly and simple, with a clear hierarchy.

"Search engine optimization is all about finding that sweet spot between optimizing content for search engine algorithms and a unique and relevant customer experience," Rice said.

Moriarty addressed the difference between organic and paid social media interactions. The two platforms upon which businesses need representation are Facebook and Instagram, he said. He encouraged social media administrators to post 80 percent interesting content and 20 percent sales content. One hundred percent of posts should include a visual component, and Moriarty said video posts perform best of all.

"Content like Facebook Live Video, Instagram Live Video, and Instagram stories reach more users, because they are not dependent on these platforms' algorithms for distribution," Moriarty said. "Normal posts need to perform a certain way, have the right hashtags, and be posted at the right times to gain traction. Utilizing these newer content strategies on Facebook and Instagram is the best way to stay visible and stay relevant."

Moriarty advised social media administrators to track the engagement of posts with trial and error for times, dates, and types of posts, then utilize trends to focus future posts.

He said boosted posts and paid advertising campaigns can give businesses detailed demographic targeting and tracking to ensure dollars are spent wisely, with a high return on investment.

"This workshop gave our local small business owners and managers a thorough overview of the web and social media tools that can promote their products and services," CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Perry said. "I am pleased we were able to bring this workshop to Craig through our partnership with SBDC, as business owners ask for this type of assistance often in our office."

For more information about SBDC workshops and free, confidential consultations, visit coloradosbdc.org. For more information about Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership, visit choosemoffatcounty.com or email Perry at director@cmedp.com.