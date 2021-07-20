UPDATED: Wildland fire northwest of Craig no threat to buildings, no injuries

A wildland fire northwest of Craig, possibly in the area of Moffat County Road 7 beyond Cedar Mountain, drew firefighting resources from Craig and elsewhere, but no injuries or structures were threatened.

Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume confirmed via text that his wildland firefighters were responding to the fire, which he referred to as “wildland.” Later Tuesday evening he texted calling the fire “small” and said “no injuries/no structures.”

Facebook posts from users claiming they lived near MCR 200 showed black smoke visible to the northwest of that location. MCR 200 is a bit north and west of Cedar Mountain.

Scanner traffic between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. indicated Bureau of Land Management resources were present along with the county’s engines and firefighters.

It’s not yet known what the size or state of the fire is or whether any structures are threatened. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.