DEVELOPING: 1 dead after car hits transit bus on Highway 40 at Elkhead Turn

A Steamboat Springs transit bus crashed Wednesday night, resulting in at least one fatality.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

A man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a transit bus near the Elkhead Turn on Highway 40 Wednesday evening.

The bus traveling from Steamboat Springs crashed on its way to Craig near mile marker 97 on Highway 40 at about 5:30 p.m. Emergency services were called at 5:34 p.m. in response to the rollover bus crash.

Multiple injuries, including serious but not life-threatening injuries, were sustained by passengers on the bus. The fatality was not a passenger on the transit bus.

A jeep traveling toward Steamboat Springs drifted into the left lane, colliding with the bus head on, according to a spokesperson from the Colorado State Patrol. The driver, a male, died at the scene. Twenty-one people were traveling on the bus to Craig, and five injuries were reported to CSP. A school bus arrived to take the rest of the passengers to their destination.

Craig Fire Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff’s Department, West Routt emergency services, Memorial Regional Hospital Emergency Services, Moffat Emergency Management and Craig Police were all at the scene of the crash.

Colorado State Patrol is the primary contact for the incident.

This is a developing story.