UPDATED: Skull Creek Fire east of Dinosaur up to 80 acres

The red pin shows the location provided by WildCAD.net for the rough location of the 25-acre Skull Creek Fire, north of U.S. Highway 40, between Dinosaur and Craig.

Courtesy photo

A fire being dubbed “Skull Creek” is active north of U.S Highway 40 about 70 miles west of Craig along the highway, or 60 miles west-southwest as the crow flies.

According to a Bureau of Land Management spokesman, at least 80 acres were burning around 6:45 p.m.. Earlier in the afternoon, it was just 25 acres, and the spokesman told the Craig Press it was all on BLM land. The fire is about 4.5 miles north of the Skull Creek Community, the spokesman said at the time, about 14 miles north of Rangely.

The spokesman said 20 structures are in danger. The vast majority of the fire, 76 acres, is burning on BLM land, he said. The remainder is private land.

The fire elicited an emergency cell phone alert to people in the Craig area, reading “SKULL CREEK FIRE EVACUATION.” According to the BLM spokesman, that order is for the area immediately surrounding the initiation point, with 1 mile in radius.

The BLM spokesman said multiple resources, including air, were fighting the fire Monday evening.

This story will be updated as more details become available.