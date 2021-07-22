UPDATE: Fire contained; Highway 40 reopened between Maybell and Dinosaur after closure
U.S. Highway 40 is reportedly back open between Maybell and Dinosaur after being shut down for a few hours Thursday afternoon due to fires along the highway.
Colorado State Patrol told the Craig Press that the highway had opened just before 4:30 p.m.
Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume said Thursday evening that a total of 40 acres were burned on combined private and Bureau of Land Management land.
“Four roadside starts by one vehicle,” Hume texted, adding the fire had been contained.
Ten agencies worked together to contain the fire, Hume said including Craig Fire and Rescue and the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.
A Colorado Department of Transportation representative confirmed the highway was shutting down earlier in the afternoon, and COTrip.org showed the shutdown between milemarker 3, not far from the Utah border, and milemarker 62, close to Maybell.
Wildland fire units, including from Craig, responded to the area, according to a spokesman for CSP and Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume. CSP isn’t lead on the incident, but the spokesman said a pilot car was trying to get drivers around the fires and that a shutdown might be imminent a little after 2 p.m. Thursday. By 2:30 p.m., CDOT confirmed the shutdown.
Scanner traffic indicated that officials believed a vehicle dragging a metal implement might have been responsible for the source of the fires.
