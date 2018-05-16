 Details released in Sunday morning bear attack in Grand Junction | CraigDailyPress.com

Details released in Sunday morning bear attack in Grand Junction

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

GRAND JUNCTION– The 125-pound black bear that attacked a 5-year-old girl early Sunday morning “picked her up by her butt,” her father told an emergency dispatcher moments after the attack.

“With his mouth,” the father added after further prompting by the dispatcher.

“She’s just missing a chunk out of her back, a couple spots in her leg,” the father told the dispatcher during an approximately 15-minute conversation with the dispatcher made shortly after the bear attack was foiled by the child’s mother.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will not seek any charges in the case, they announced Tuesday.

A redacted recording of the conversation on a 911 call was released by the dispatch center.

