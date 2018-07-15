Details of tuition buy-down, future of Trapper building on college district board agenda for Monday, July 16

CRAIG — The details of tuition buy-down — free tuition for Moffat County residents — and the future of the Trapper building will be discussed during a workshop at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 16. The workshop will immediately precede the 6 p.m.Moffat County Junior College District Board of Control meeting.

Following the workshop, the meeting is expected to begin with an executive session — pursuant to (§24-6-402(4)(a), C.R.S.), (§24-6-402(4)(b), C.R.S.) and (§24-6-402(4)(e), C.R.S.) — to consider the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer, or sale of any real, personal, or other property interest; conferences with an attorney for the public entity for the purposes of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions; for developing strategy for negotiations, instructing negotiators, and determining positions relative to matters that may be subject to negotiations.

The board will then adopt or modify the agenda and accept comment from the public before considering actions, including the approval of minutes and treasurer's report(s), the Trapper Building and sale of property.

The board will also receive regular reports from college staff and liaisons.

To learn more about the board and to read a complete agenda, visit cncc.edu/governing-boards/local-board-minutes-schedules.