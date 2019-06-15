Details distinguish winners for 20th annual Whittle the Wood

From left, Bongo Love, Ken Braun and Matt Ounsworth celebrate their wins as the top three in the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

When in doubt, stick to the animal kingdom, blockbuster movies and children’s literature.

The winners of the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous were named Saturday evening to conclude the yearly festival that sees tree stumps become works of art in a matter of four days.

Taking the top honor for the second straight year was Montrose’s Ken Braun, who collected a grand prize of $1,000 for his work “Blue,” a depiction of the velociraptor of the same name from “Jurassic World.”

Ken Braun triumphantly rides atop Blue the velociraptor after winning first place in the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous. Braun also won People’s Choice and tied for Artist’s Choice.

Braun said he chose the figure about a week ago after watching the movie, seeing the reptilian antihero as terrifying yet likable.

“I thought, man, that’s a character everyone can relate to,” he said.

The beloved dinosaur not only won Braun the top honor — which he took last year for a carving of “Pirates of the Caribbean” villain Davy Jones — but also People’s Choice and a tie for Artist’s Choice.

The dozen carvers were split on the latter award, which also went to Robert Waits for his brightly colored carving of Dr. Seuss’s ecological curmudgeon, The Lorax.

Robert Waits The Lorax as co-recipient of Artist’s Choice in the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

Taking second place and $750 was Fort Collins’ Matt Ounsworth and “20 for 20.” Ounsworth, who won in 2017 for an animal totem, went a similar route with a bear, a butterfly, salmon, otters, owls, turtles, and more to celebrate the festival’s two decades.

Matt Ounsworth relaxes with a drink while waiting to hear the results for the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous. Ounsworth won second place for his animal totem, “20 for 20.”

Whittle the Wood mainstay Bongo Love, from Lafayette by way of Zimbabwe, rounded out the top placement with “The Sweet Life,” showing two hummingbirds feasting on nectar.

Bongo Love peeks between the flowers and hummingbirds of “The Sweet Life,” the winner of third place in the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

With a panel of five judges determining each entries’ artistic merits, such as theme and use of space, it was a tough call to pick a winner, said first-year judge Melanie Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick refused to divulge how she voted but hinted that attention to detail was what influenced her most.

“I was pretty open as far as style. The velociraptor having skin texture detail on it and (Jim Valentine’s) cowboy having cuticles on it, that was what was important to me, and you could see on all sides the level of detail they put into it,” she said.

She added that even the eight carvings that didn’t take an award each had a sense of artistry that fit the area.

“All the artwork today seems super-authentic to Craig and to fit really well for our region. Everything seems to have the character of Northwest Colorado, so I totally dig it,” she said.