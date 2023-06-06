Derek Duran steps into mayor’s role as Ryan Hess resigns; Randy Looper appointed to Craig City Council seat
Craig Press
On Monday, Craig Mayor Ryan Hess submitted his resignation to City Council, saying he intends to move away from the city in the coming days.
Announced Friday afternoon, Craig City Council called a special meeting to address the mayor’s resignation and fill the empty council seat that his departure created.
Before Hess resigned Monday, council member Chris Nichols resigned as mayor pro tem and nominated council member Derek Duran to fill the role that takes the mayor’s place in the event of a vacancy. Council unanimously approved the nomination.
“Congratulations, Derek, you’re the new assistant mayor,” Hess said after the vote. “With that being said, I resign because I will no longer be a resident of the city of Craig as of the 8th of this month.”
Hess then gave up his seat, and Duran moved over to take the mayor’s place leading the meeting.
After thanking Hess for this service, City Council passed a motion to appoint Nichols as the mayor pro tem again.
Following a brief discussion, City Council then appointed Randy Looper, the second highest vote-getter when the last opening on council arose a few weeks ago, to take the open City Council seat.
There was some disagreement among council members about whether to move foward with the appointment or hold interviews with potential candidates.
However, given that the last round of interviews were only held a few weeks ago and because the term for Looper’s appointment will only run through November, a majority of council members supported filling the opening now.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.