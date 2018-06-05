Departing college vice president grateful to Craig community

CRAIG — Janell Oberlander, vice president Colorado Northwestern Community College, has accepted a position as vice president of Gillette College in Gillette, Wyoming. She will begin her new job at the end of August.

"I leave with lots of mixed emotions. We have enjoyed our time in this community and at this college," Oberlander said. "We are so grateful, because this community embraced us and our children, and that will certainly be hard to leave."

Oberlander and her family moved to Craig in January 2015 when she was named vice president of CNCC's Craig campus after a yearlong search.

She announced the news that she would be leaving in an email to college staff on Monday, June 4.

"I wanted to take a few minutes to let you know that I have accepted a position in Wyoming and will be working with (CNCC) President (Ron) Granger over the next few days to work out the details of my departure," she wrote in the email.

Oberlander graduated from Campbell County High School in Gillette and is a former Gillette College student.

"We are really sorry that we are losing Janelle. We understand that she has a chance to go home. I know that school, and she has a great opportunity, but it's going to be a loss for us," Granger said.

His sentiments were echoed by Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board Chair Mike Anson, who said: "I think she was a wonderful asset to the college, and I'm very disappointed that she is leaving, but I understand that people need to advance themselves and move on."

Oberlander said her proudest accomplishments at CNCC included the development of the Craig campus soccer program, "hiring pretty phenomenal, talented people" and, under the direction of Desiree Moore, expanding the Community Education program.

On-campus housing is a project Oberlander would have liked to see completed, but she said she is confident the college and her successor will have many opportunities.

"There is such potential here for this college and community to grow together in the future," Oberlander said. "I would say the next person, embrace this community, because it is a great community. There are people passionate about this community and the growth of Craig."

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.