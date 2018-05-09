Denver Mayor’s son threatened Aurora cop with firing during traffic stop

DENVER– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's 22-year-old son cursed out an Aurora police officer using a homophobic slur and threatened to get him fired during a traffic stop in March, according to a body camera video obtained by Denver7.

"My dad's the mayor, you (obscenity) Ha. Ha. … Guess what, I'm about to get you fired (obscenity)," Jordan Hancock said, according to video clip recorded by the officer's body camera and provided to the TV station.

The recording happened during a traffic stop shortly before 8 a.m. on March 23, near the intersection of East 40th Avenue and North Walden Street, according to a Tuesday report by Denver7's Tony Kovaleski. Jordan Hancock had been going 65 mph in a 40 mph zone, the story says. The Denver mayor's son paid a $250 fine.

Read more at The Denver Post.