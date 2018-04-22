Dental hygiene program in Rangely welcomes new staff

RANGELY — The Colorado Northwestern Community College Dental Hygiene program has welcomed two new staff members.

Tiffany Douglas, interim program director, is a graduate of both Rangely High School and the CNCC Dental Hygiene program. She recently returned to Rangely after living in Logan, Utah, and has worked in the dental hygiene field for the past 17 years.

Dr. Ken Myers, who operates a private dental practice at the Rangely Medical Clinic, will be the clinic dentist on staff two afternoons per week.

These new staff members join a strong staff and faculty.

Since 1962, the Dental Hygiene program has been a part of the Rangely community. Through the past 56 years, the program has experienced challenges, success and growth. Dental hygiene continues to be a high-demand field. There are currently 26 second-year students and 27 first-year students enrolled in the program, which boasts nearly a 100-percent board exam success rate for its graduates.

The clinic is open to the public and provides free services to school-age children through neighborhood schools.

Health history assessment; extra- and intra-oral exam, including oral cancer screening; oral hygiene evaluation and preventive measures; oral prophylaxis (cleaning); non-surgical periodontal therapy; patient education; fluoride treatment; radiographs (X-rays); pit and fissure sealants; and nutrition counseling are all available to the public at a minimal cost.

During the school year, the clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Summer hours are 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays beginning May 14.

Call the Clinic at 970-675-3250 to make an appointment.

Call Tiffany Douglas at 970-675-3247 to learn more about the Dental Hygiene program at Colorado Northwestern Community College.