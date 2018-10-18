Dennis Fredrickson: Reader feels library, museum worth the cost

I would have to say that I have found the recent comments concerning our museum and library quite interesting, if not entertaining. There are facts (I use the term loosely) thrown out by both sides in every direction. I would say that I find some validity in both sides, so I would like to throw in my two cents worth.

I realize that the county has had to make severe budget cuts. It is plain, simple economics. The county has certain mandated and necessary responsibilities that have to come first. If you do not have the money for whatever is left, you cannot fund it. I wish our federal government would be so responsible.

I am more of a bottom line person, so I will get to the point. What are a library and museum worth to our area? I do know that the library is a valuable asset to the community and used by many. The museum is Craig and Moffat Counties' heritage, known far and wide as a special place to visit and well-spoken of by the visitors who come from all over the world to get a taste of the old west. We truly do live in a special place with a unique history that should give us a sense of pride..

To me, there is the worry that Craig will begin the death spiral that so many other small towns have faced. Money is tight, so you cut back on services and "non-essentials." That leads to fewer visitors and maybe even diminished local pride and involvement. I fear the loss of these two valuable local resources will soon be followed by the closing of other struggling local small businesses. This leaves fewer contributors to shoulder the current tax responsibilities. So the cycle continues to repeat until we find ourselves a dying community.

A separate mill levy set aside for the sole purpose of keeping the library and museum functioning makes sense. The increased mill levy would affect me as much or more that most residents, but as for my two cents, I will fully support Measure 1A to keep our history, heritage, and pride on display for the rest of the world to enjoy .

Thank you.

Dennis Fredrickson

Craig