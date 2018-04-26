Democrats to make second effort to expel Colorado Sen. Randy Baumgardner following new harassment report

DENVER– Colorado Senate Democrats say they will bring a second resolution seeking to expel GOP Sen. Randy Baumgardner over harassment allegations following a report Friday validating additional complaints against him.

But it's unclear if the effort — which follows a similar one from Democrats that failed earlier this month, mostly along party lines — will even come up for a vote.

Because it's past the deadline to file resolutions and bills, the rules dictate that the chamber's Republican leaders would need to consent to its introduction.

Read more from The Denver Post.