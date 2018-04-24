Deflate-gate in Craig: On the record April 20 through April 22

Craig Police Department

Friday, April 20



1:59 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers received a report that a customer had stolen cigarettes. The incident is under investigation.



7:09 a.m. On the 500 block of West Seventh Street, officers received a report of vandalism. A man called to advise that a tire on his truck had been deflated and requested extra patrols.

9:01 a.m. Near the intersection of Cresent Drive and U.S. Highway 40, officers received a report of an injured antelope. The caller said the animal appeared to have been hit. Officers were unable to locate the animal.



9:13 a.m. At City Market, officers recovered a wallet. They attempted but were unable, to reach the owner. The item is at the Public Safety Center awaiting collection.



Recommended Stories For You

11:49 a.m. Near the intersection of Ranney and Fourth streets, officers responded to a crash. A Dodge pickup truck and a Jeep collided. It was not known if there were any injuries.

3:03 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male. The man, wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt and tan pants, was knocking on doors asking if parents were home. Officers located the man and learned he was selling educational books for children.

5:06 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a person visited with officers regarding a suspicious caller. Officers attempted to speak with the possible scammer to determine if the call was fraudulent. The call ended when the suspected scammer hung up on officers.



7:13 p.m. Near the intersection of Industrial Avenue and Green Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. A driver was reported to have been weaving before pulling off the road and turning on his hazard lights. Officers contacted the man, who said he was looking at property for sale.

8:35 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers received a call from a person who had read a post on Facebook about people from Grand Junction trying to pick up individuals in Craig to join a cult. The caller said her son had been approached and she wanted to report the incident. Officers were unable to locate the person fitting the description.

10:07 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a Safe2Tell report about possible underage drinking.

Saturday, April 21



2:15 p.m. On the 700 block of Steele Street, officers received a call that someone, possibly two juvenile boys, had egged the caller’s house and had been playing ding dong ditch for the past couple of nights.



3:04 p.m. At Centennial Mall, officers received a report of someone tagging the mall. An officer contacted two boys and two girls, who were warned not to climb on the building.

3:23 p.m. At the Centennial Mall, officers received a report that a wallet had been found. It was taken to the Public Safety Center to be held for its owner.

7:31 p.m. On First Street, officers assisted the driver of a stalled vehicle. It had lost its fan belt, and the driver was working on getting it towed.

10:06 p.m. On the 500 block of Legion Street, officers received a call from a woman who thought her email was being hacked. Officers were unable to find evidence of hacking and referred the caller to her service provider.

11:21 p.m. On the 3600 block of Juniper Place, officers responded to a caller reporting he had heard possible gunshots or fireworks.

Sunday, April 22



9:44 a.m. On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man. A tall man wearing a black sweatshirt was yelling while walking north. Officers contacted the man, who said he was OK and that he had been talking to himself.



10:39 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence.

10:39 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated an incident involving drugs.

10:41 a.m. On the 400 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a caller requesting to have a person trespassed from his property and other properties. A restraining order was issued.



11:21 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash. A silver, four-door Ford had collided with an unoccupied Chevy truck.



11:28 a.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man in his late 20s or early 30s and dressed in camouflage and was spotted near the East Elementary School playground. Officers contacted the man and learned that he was jogging.

2:45 p.m. On the 1000 block of Barclay Street, Officers responded to a report of a suspected burglary. The caller noticed a door had been opened, and many items were taken, but no one was in the house. Officers are investigating.

6:26 p.m. On the 3000 block of Ridgeview Road, officers responded to a caller reporting a possible violation of a temporary restraining order.

11:08 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a call of a suspicious person. The caller reported someone driving a dark truck without a tailgate had been walking in and out of a trailer for days. The person living in the trailer was working in Denver. Officers made contact with the individual and learned it was a neighbor parking their truck. Officers also ensured the trailer was secure.