Definition of industrial hemp to be removed from state constitution

Colorado’s voters spoke clearly on Tuesday regarding the state’s official definition of industrial hemp, voting in support of a proposed state constitutional amendment on the issue.

Statewide, Colorado voters cast 1,098,264 ballots in favor of Amendment X, or 61 percent, and 711,070 ballots, or 39 percent, against the measure.

Moffat County voters, on the other hand, opposed the amendment, with only 2,309 voting in favor, compared to 2,704 voting against.

Amendment X asked residents whether the state should remove the definition of industrial hemp from the state constitution and instead use the definition of industrial hemp found in state and federal statutes.

The basis of the ballot measure comes from Colorado’s Amendment 64, which legalized marijuana in the state when the voters approved it in 2012. Amendment 64 also created a constitutional definition for industrial hemp.

Amendment X will delete that definition from the state constitution and instead define industrial hemp by the same terms used in federal law or state statutes. The current federal law classifies all varieties of cannabis, including industrial hemp, as controlled substances.