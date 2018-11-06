Deer guilty of hit-and-run: On the Record — Nov. 3 to 5

Craig Police Department

Saturday, Nov. 3

12:35 a.m. At East Kum & Go, officers with the Craig Police Department investigated a report that a person who had previously been trespassed was on the property. The caller requested assistance to have the person issued a second trespass notice. That person left before officers arrived and they were unable to locate him.

3:03 a.m. On Commerce Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. A trunk was open.

9:01 a.m. On Colo. Highway 13, near milepost 88, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. The investigation was turned over to another agency.

9:30 a.m. In Craig, officers attempted to serve a warrant.

Recommended Stories For You

1:48 p.m. On the 600 block of East Victory Way, a 29-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from another agency and on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

5:12 p.m. On the 1400 block of West Victory Way, store staff called to report a man was behaving suspiciously. He was unable to communicate with the employees.

9:05 p.m. On the 900 block of Alta Vista Drive, officers responded to a report of shots fired. A caller reported someone was shooting at the back of a fence from the Sandrocks. The caller said voices that sounded like two young men were also heard. Officers checked the area and did not see or hear anything.

9:44 p.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. It was the only such report received on Saturday and is being investigated.

10:31 p.m. Near East Kum & Go, officers made a warrant arrest.

Sunday, Nov 4

6:36 a.m. On the 600 block of Hockett Drive, officers arrested a 22-year-old Craig man who was charged with first degree burglary, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, theft, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a Schedule I/II substance, special offenses, two violations of a protection order, and violation of bond conditions.

8:54 a.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man was reportedly saying "hey, woman" to the caller's wife, and the caller was concerned the man was going back and forth between buildings.

12:04 In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. It was the only such report received on Saturday and is being investigated.

12:59 p.m. On the 300 block of Rose Street, officers investigated a report of theft. A picnic table was taken. Officers contacted the parties believed to be responsible. They said they would return the table that night.

6:43 p.m. On the 1900 block of B Street, officers received a tip that a person living nearby might be the subject of a warrant. Officers were unable to locate the person.

8:47 p.m. In Craig, officers found a child who had been reported missing.

Monday, Nov. 5

10:11 a.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. One other such report was received the same day, and both are being investigated.

2:42 p.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Stock Drive, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash resulting in property damage. A Nissan and another vehicle collided. The Nissan was towed. There were no injuries. and one driver was issued a citation.

4:18 p.m. Near Dollar Tree, officers responded to a backing accident. An older woman reportedly backed into the caller's truck and left the scene. Officers contacted the woman and issued her a citation.

6:32 p.m. Near Cook Chevy, officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a deer. The driver requested someone check the status of the deer, which had fled the scene.

10:58 p.m. Near Dollar Tree, officers responded to a caller reporting suspicious people in the area. Three men in dark clothing were reported as standing around behind the building.