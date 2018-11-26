Deceased party ID’d after Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting

CRESTED BUTTE — A 59-year-old male was identified Monday as the party involved in an officer-involved fatal shooting on Thanksgiving Day, according to a news release from Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The 7th Judicial Critical Incident Investigative Team continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting by a member of the Colorado State Patrol Thursday, Nov. 22, in Gunnison County.

CSP Sgt. Joshua Boden was called to the area of Colorado State Highway 135, near mile marker 23, in response to a one-vehicle crash just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

The initial investigation by the 7th Judicial Critical Incident Investigative Team indicates Patrick Michael Langhoff, 59, brandished a firearm during the course of the response and was shot.

Langhoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Boden has been with the CSP since 2005. He was placed on paid administrative leave per policy.

The investigation by 7th Judicial Critical Incident Investigative Team is ongoing, according to the release. Updates will be provided as they become available.