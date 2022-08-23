Debut for new radio station in Craig, KRYJ 89.7FM, delayed
If you’ve tried to tune in to the new KRYJ 89.7FM radio station and haven’t been able to hear the new station, don’t worry, it’s still coming to Craig.
Ryan Greig, the creator of the station, said some issues with the installation of the radio equipment on the local towers in the beginning of August caused the delay.
Greig is still working on getting the installation ready to go on air, but he said he won’t know for sure when KRYJ 89.7FM will go live until he gets the go-ahead form the Federal Communication Commission.
When the Craig Press spoke with Greig in early August, he said the station was being driven by a volunteer-led nonprofit. if there are particular sounds someone wants to hear on the station or if someone wants to contribute in some way, there’s still time to reach out.
For more about KRYJ or to volunteer, email KRYJ897@gmail.com
