Debate on whether to expel Colorado Sen. Randy Baumgardner over sexual harassment allegations expected Monday afternoon

Democrats say they expect the Colorado Senate to debate a resolution Monday afternoon on whether to expel GOP state Sen. Randy Baumgardner over sexual harassment allegations.

The state Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, is slated to reconvene at 4 p.m. Monday for unspecified reasons.

Republican leadership in the chamber did not say why they were reconvening Monday evening.

Democrats say they are expecting the resolution on whether to eject Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, to be heard based on conversations they've had with Republican leadership.

