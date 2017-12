Mike J. Kawcak, of Craig, died Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, at Sandrock Ridge Care Center. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Craig Cemetery. A Rosary will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at The Grant Mortuary Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Sandrock Ridge Care Center for resident activities and a healthy living environment.