Death notice: Marvin Lee Moore

November 15, 2018

Sept. 1, 1931 — Nov. 12, 2018

Marvin Moore, of Craig, died Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at The Colorado Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle. Services will be held at a later date.