May 5, 1938 — Oct. 20, 2018

Joe Hughes passed away Oct. 20, 2018, at home in Rifle. Joe grew up around the Maybell/Rangely area. He is survived by his three children, brother, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Rifle Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions to the beneficiary account for Corrine Hughes at Alpine Bank.