June 17, 1950 — Nov. 25, 2018

John Aiken Jr., of Craig, died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at The Memorial Regional Health Hospital. Upon John’s request, no services will be held. He is survived by his daughters, Lesley Aiken of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Katie Aiken of New York; brother Gary (June) Aiken of Colorado Springs; former wife and friend Susan Aiken of Lincoln, Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews.