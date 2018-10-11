Death notice: Jessie Easterly

Death notice: Jessie EasterlyOctober 11, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) October 11, 2018Jessie Easterly passed away Sunday Oct. 7, 2018. Services for Jessie will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Pear Park Baptist Church in Grand Junction. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsCraig Police Department seeks aid locating suspectState Patrol trooper accused of inappropriate behavior applied for other cop jobs locallyDefunded: Moffat County’s 2019 budget draft eliminates museum funding, slashes library allocationMoffat County’s Ebawnee Smercina a cut above with hair donation as part of Bulldog volleyball Pink Night