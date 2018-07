Death Notice: Hunter Staton Roberts

August 12, 1998- July 2, 2018

Hunter Roberts, of Craig, died Monday, July 2, 2018 near Maybell. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 7, 2018 at The Journey at First Baptist Church. A GoFundMe page has been set up for The Lyons Family Fund.

Donations may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/dgk3u-lyons-family-fund.