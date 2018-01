Gladine “Deenie” Orchard, lifelong resident of Baggs, Wyoming, died Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Valley Community Center in Baggs. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Baggs Cemetery.